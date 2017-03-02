Try This Vegetarian Dish to Support a Great Cause

The annual farm to feast dinner takes farm to table freshness to a whole new level, and by attending you not only get to enjoy all the deliciousness, you also support hardworking central Texas farmers. Chef Fermin Nunez joined us to tell us about the event and demonstrate how to make a Beet Tostada made from farm fresh veggies! You start by mashing an avocado into a bowl. Chef recommended that when choosing an avocado you want it to be firm with the right amount of softness. He also told us that a good way to avoid picking a brown avocado is to remove the seed on the top to see what color is inside. The next step is to season the mashed avocado with lemon and mix it all together. To assemble the dish you begin with a red corn tostada, then add the avocado, and finish it off with ash roasted beets.

Farm to Feast is Thursday, March 9th from 6 to 9.
It’s being held at Barr Mansion. Go to farmgrass.org for more information.

