Treating Prostate Cancer With Innovative & Advanced Technology

Austin Cyberknife makes it their mission to treat their patients precisely and with minimal discomfort, helping them maintain their quality of life throughout treatment. Dr. Shannon Cox, a radiation oncologist joined us in the studio to speak more specifically on how they treat with prostate cancer. Researchers have found several factors that might affect a man’s risk of getting prostate cancer, including:

Age – Prostate cancer is rare in men younger than 40, but the chance of having prostate cancer rises rapidly after age 50. About 6 in 10 cases of prostate cancer are found in men older than 65.

Race/ethnicity – Prostate cancer occurs more often in African-American men and in Caribbean men of African ancestry than in men of other races. African-American men are also more than twice as likely to die of prostate cancer as white men.

Family history – Prostate cancer seems to run in some families, which suggests that in some cases there may be an inherited or genetic factor. Having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles a man’s risk of developing this disease.

Early prostate cancer usually causes no symptoms. More advanced prostate cancer can sometimes cause symptoms, such as problems passing urine, blood in urine, trouble getting an erection, pain in the hips or back, weakness or numbness in the legs or feet, or loss of bladder or bowel control from cancer pressing on the spinal cord. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men. About one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. According to the American Cancer Society, almost 13 thousand new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in Texas in 2017.

Men diagnosed with prostate cancer are treated with the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System at Austin CyberKnife. CyberKnife is a painless, non-invasive alternative to surgery for the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors anywhere in the body. The treatment delivers beams of high dose radiation to tumors with extreme precision and features a device that controls the width of the radiation beams the machine delivers during treatment, allowing our clinical experts to vary the beam size and treat a larger variety of tumors throughout the body. When treating prostate cancer, hundreds of angles and beam width adjustments in the CyberKnife prescribed treatment plan enable the radiation to be contoured to the shape of the prostate, resulting in treatment aimed directly to the prostate gland, avoiding nearby critical anatomy. This precision reduces treatment time to just five outpatient visits, compared to the average 45 visits conventional radiation therapy requires.

Benefits of using CyberKnife for prostate cancer treatment

It’s noninvasive, meaning no incisions

There is no anesthesia or hospitalization required

It’s painless

It’s completed in five or fewer outpatient treatment sessions

There is little to no recovery time, allowing for an immediate return to daily activities

There are minimal, if any, side effects

Due to pinpoint precision of high-dose radiation delivery, there is minimal radiation exposure to healthy tissue surrounding a tumor

Austin CyberKnife is dedicated to helping reduce risk, prevent and treat cancer with innovative and advanced technology. Cyberknife delivers a high dose of radiation to a specific part of your body, and it can track the motion of the tumor so it is extremely precise. It can take 5 treatments or less compared to the 42 treatments from conventional radiation.

