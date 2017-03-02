Stolen car crashes into wall outside UMC Brackenridge emergency room

By Published:
Car crashes into retaining wall at UMC Brackenridge. March 2, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
Car crashes into retaining wall at UMC Brackenridge. March 2, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stolen car crashed into a retaining wall at the emergency room of University Medical Center Brackenridge, Thursday evening.

The car hit a barricade outside the hospital at 601 E. 15th St. — not affecting the hospital building itself — at around 5:35 p.m.

Austin police say the suspect, who has fairly minor injuries, is in custody. After crashing the car, it caught on fire and was quickly put out by Austin-Travis County EMS medics and hospital staff.

Officers say they were not chasing the suspect at the time of the crash. Part of the emergency room loading dock will remain closed until it can be evaluated by an engineer.

Ambulances will still be able to offload patients while the dock is closed.

