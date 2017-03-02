Rick Perry sworn in by vice president as nation’s energy secretary

Vice President Mike Pence administers the oath of office to Energy Secretary Rick Perry as his wife Anita holds the Bible, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has been sworn in as President Donald Trump’s energy secretary.

Perry was approved by the Senate earlier Thursday by a 62-37 vote. He was sworn in at the White House by Vice President Mike Pence.

Perry — who once pledged to eliminate the Energy Department — has repeatedly promised to be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation’s nuclear stockpile. Perry also has said he’d rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change, which he acknowledged to be real during his confirmation hearing.

“I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is also caused by man-made activity,” Perry told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The question is how do we address it in a thoughtful way that doesn’t compromise economic growth, the affordability of energy or American jobs.”

Perry has said he’ll work to develop American energy in all forms — from oil, gas and nuclear power to renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry kisses his wife Anita after being sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence Thursday, March 2, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
