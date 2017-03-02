PHOTOS: Vandals damage historical markers honoring Texas history

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — While Texans celebrate Texas Independence Day, the Historical Commission is working to clean up the damage left by vandals to three historical markers near Llano.

The oldest marker was put in place on March 2, 1936 to commemorate Texas’ independence from Mexico. The commission says they do not have enough money to clean up the granite Centennial marker that was vandalized on what was once called Packsaddle Mountain in Llano.

The two other markers are both aluminum and easier to clean. One of the markers notes where early explorers settled in Llano County. The third marker was put in place in 1981 in Sterling County. All of the makers across Texas cost a total of $3 million in state funding to create and install.

The Texas Historical Commission released this statement in response to the vandalism:

“Vandals who deface or damage Texas historical markers obscure our state’s diverse and epic history while committing a state felony. The Texas Historical Commission is working with staff conservators to estimate damage to the markers and create a timeline for their restoration. Donations for this effort can be made at www.THCFriends.org.”

The commission is asking Texans to donate to Friends of the Texas Historical Commission to clean up the Centennial marker.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine who vandalized the markers one week ago.