Pflugerville ISD takes ‘District of Innovation’ decision to the public

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Most Central Texas school districts have left the decision entirely up to their school boards, but Thursday night, the Pflugerville Independent School District is holding a public hearing as they consider becoming a District of Innovation.

The designation, created by the passage of HB 1842, gives traditional independent school districts a lot of the flexibility already available to Texas’ open-enrollment charter schools.

Districts seeking the distinction must come up with their own local innovation plan that can include innovative curriculum, instruction methods, provisions regarding community participation, campus governance and parent involvement. The plan can also include modifications to the school day or year, provisions regarding the district budget and sustainable program funding, accountability and assessment measures that exceed the requirements of state and federal law, and any other innovations prescribed by the board of trustees.

Thursday’s meeting will give people a chance to weigh in on the plan and ask questions.

Pflugerville ISD’s public hearing comes four months after the Round Rock ISD school board voted unanimously in favor of the designation. The board received push-back from some of its teachers who said the plan lacks details about what the district will do moving forward with the exemptions allowed under the designation.

The following Central Texas school districts have been designated as Innovation Districts:

Eanes

Hutto

Jarrell

Lake Travis

Lampasas

Manor

Round Rock

For a full list of all Texas school click here.