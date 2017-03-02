Online tip leads police to Austin man in possession of child porn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is facing four counts of child pornography possession after police received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If convicted, Francisco Daniel Arguello, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison for each charge against him. Police searched Arguellos’ home in Austin to confiscate his computer, cell phones, electronic devices and additional external hardware.

This case is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit. Arguello declined an interview with Child Exploitation Unit investigators.

He is booked in the Travis County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has heightened efforts to track down predators preying on children online. Parents are urged by Attorney General Ken Paxton to learn more about the dangers online and teach their children how to use the internet safely.

Cyber safety tips:

Teach kids not give out personal information, like their full name or address

Establish ground rules for using the internet, making certain sites off limits

Put computer in public room so parents can monitor internet use

Never agree to meet someone you only know online

