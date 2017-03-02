Online tip leads police to Austin man in possession of child porn

By Published: Updated:
Francisco Daniel Arguello accused of possessing child pornography (Courtesy: AG Office)
Francisco Daniel Arguello accused of possessing child pornography (Courtesy: AG Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is facing four counts of child pornography possession after police received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If convicted, Francisco Daniel Arguello, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison for each charge against him. Police searched Arguellos’ home in Austin to confiscate his computer, cell phones, electronic devices and additional external hardware.

This case is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit. Arguello declined an interview with Child Exploitation Unit investigators.

He is booked in the Travis County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has heightened efforts to track down predators preying on children online. Parents are urged by Attorney General Ken Paxton to learn more about the dangers online and teach their children how to use the internet safely.

Cyber safety tips:

  • Teach kids not give out personal information, like their full name or address
  • Establish ground rules for using the internet, making certain sites off limits
  • Put computer in public room so parents can monitor internet use
  • Never agree to meet someone you only know online

READ: Texas is one step closer to making cyberbulling a crime

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s