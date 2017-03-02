How to Choose the Right Denim for Your Body Type

You just can’t beat a great pair of jeans. Denim is a timeless classic and with so many washes, cuts and styles, finding the right look for you is no problem. Tricia Roberts owns Adelante Boutique–she stopped by with jeans for your body type. With a curvy figure, look for a jean that flares below the knee to balance out the curves on top. For a slim body fit, go with a cropped jean with fun details like fringe. And for a more athletic fit, look for a high-waisted jean to accentuate the waist and emphasize any curves. For Adelante is located on West 38th Street. Go to AdelanteAustin.com or call 512-452-5322 for more information.

