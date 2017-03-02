Flights added to handle surge of flyers to Austin airport this month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest, spring break, Rodeo Austin and Texas Relays converge this month to make it a busy time to travel in and out of the Austin airport.

If you’re flying out of ABIA this month, you should plan to show up at least two hours before your departure during peak travel times. Airport officials say for non-peak times plan on arriving 90 minutes before your departure. Peak times are 5-8 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.

SXSW (March 10-29), spring break (March 13-17 for Austin ISD), Rodeo Austin (March 11-25) and the Texas Relays (March 29-April 1) are expected to make longer ticketing and security lines at the airport.

The airport’s advice? Check real-time flight status before heading to the airport. For airport information 24 hours a day, call 512-530-ABIA (2242) or visit www.abia.org. 

Additional ABIA travel tips

  • Need a lift? Ground transportation options, including Transportation Network Companies, to and from the airport are available at www.austintexas.gov/department/ground-transportation.
  • Picking up a passenger? A free cell phone parking lot is available for those picking up arriving passengers. The cell phone lot can be accessed from either the airport’s main entrance road, Presidential Blvd., or from Spirit of Texas Drive.
  • TSA suggests that large or bulky conference promotional materials be packed in carry-on bags and placed in a bin at the security checkpoint for faster screening.
  • Monitor security wait time and speeds here. 
  • Remember 3-1-1 for liquids, gels, and aerosols in carry-on luggage. Three ounces per container, in a clear, one-quart bag, one per passenger, and place this in a bin for X-ray.

