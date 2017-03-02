Drive-in movie theater coming to south Austin

By Published: Updated:
Blue Starlite mini urban drive-in theater (KXAN Photo)
Blue Starlite mini urban drive-in theater (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites will be able to watch movies under the stars at the new drive-in theater opening on March 10.

Blue Starlite is unveiling their new location in south Austin at 12419 Lowden Lane. Only 15 minutes away from downtown, the drive-in will be far enough for you to put the city lights in your rear view mirror and watch the silver screen light up the night sky.

The three-acre lot will feature:

  • Fire pit
  • Picnic area
  • Seating in the grass
  • Vintage drive-in speakers
  • Concession ordering from your car

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Blue Starlite raised enough money to offer new overnight packages for movie lovers. You can enjoy an intimate evening in a luxury RV guests can rent for the night. Parties can also rent a private patio with classic movie snacks.

Grab your wands because the first round of movies will be a Harry Potter marathon from March 12 through 17. Muggles will be placed into houses by the Sorting Hat and can walk through the drive-in recreation of Hogsmeade. There will also be live music from The Mudbloods. Costumes are definitely encourages.

Price of admission for a movie starts at $15 for a small car (or $18 for a large car) with one person inside, with $8 charged per additional passenger. Walk-in tickets are $8 a piece.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s