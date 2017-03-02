Drive-in movie theater coming to south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites will be able to watch movies under the stars at the new drive-in theater opening on March 10.

Blue Starlite is unveiling their new location in south Austin at 12419 Lowden Lane. Only 15 minutes away from downtown, the drive-in will be far enough for you to put the city lights in your rear view mirror and watch the silver screen light up the night sky.

The three-acre lot will feature:

Fire pit

Picnic area

Seating in the grass

Vintage drive-in speakers

Concession ordering from your car

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Blue Starlite raised enough money to offer new overnight packages for movie lovers. You can enjoy an intimate evening in a luxury RV guests can rent for the night. Parties can also rent a private patio with classic movie snacks.

Grab your wands because the first round of movies will be a Harry Potter marathon from March 12 through 17. Muggles will be placed into houses by the Sorting Hat and can walk through the drive-in recreation of Hogsmeade. There will also be live music from The Mudbloods. Costumes are definitely encourages.

Price of admission for a movie starts at $15 for a small car (or $18 for a large car) with one person inside, with $8 charged per additional passenger. Walk-in tickets are $8 a piece.