Dem. Mike Collier resigns in preparation to challenge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Texas comptroller hopeful Mike Collier speaks during the Texas Democratic Convention in Dallas, Saturday, June 28, 2014. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Democrat Mike Collier is preparing to challenge Republican Dan Patrick in the race for Texas lieutenant governor. Thursday, he resigned his post as finance chair for the Texas Democratic Party.

There are no rules that would prohibit Collier from holding his post with the party while running for statewide office.

“Mike is passionate about independence in fact and appearance. That is why I am accepting his resignation though there is no explicit prohibition against Mike’s service as finance chair,” said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa.

Lt. Gov. Patrick is up for re-election in 2018 after a 2014 primary win over three-term Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst. Patrick went on to defeat Democrat Leticia Van de Putte in the general election.

Many in Texas Politics consider the lieutenant governor to be the most powerful person in the state government because of their role in setting the legislative agenda for the state senate. Nothing passes the Texas Senate without the lieutenant governor’s approval.

