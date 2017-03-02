City leaders sending Washington a message about Trump’s travel ban

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump is revising his Executive Order on refugees and immigration, which is expected to be released this week.

Austin city leaders want to send Washington D.C. lawmakers a message about where they stand on the issue. The City Council will vote on a resolution condemning the President’s immigration ban on Thursday.

Officials told the Associated Press Trump’s proposed new policy will take Iraq out of the original seven Muslim-majority countries banned from entering the United States; Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The new order will also include Syrian refugees who are entering the country for the first time in a 120-day suspension instead of singling them out for an indefinite ban. According to the Washington Post, the order will exempt current visa holders and legal permanent residents.

Council Member Jimmy Flannigan is behind the resolution vote in Austin.

“There are people that voted for this president who voted for me in my election, but at the end of the day they understand that in order for our quality of life to exist, to maintain, to improve, we need all of the people who are in Austin and making our lives better to stay here,” said Flannigan.

KXAN reached out to University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs about what this vote means and the potential for any fallout.

“Clearly the intention here for the council is to let its position be known and that was the purpose of it. But as far as whether there could be political backlash, it’s possible. We’ve seen some backlash as far as funding with the state and the Travis County Sheriff,” said Sherri Greenberg, Clinical Professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Greenberg is referring to the $1.5 million dollars in state grants the governor cut from Travis County. It was after Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she would only hold undocumented immigrants accused of serious crimes like sexual assault or murder.

The original travel ban, which was revoked, was signed in late January sparking panic and outrage around the world as travelers were detained in airports.