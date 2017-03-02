Celebrations mark 181st anniversary of Texas Independence

AUSTIN (KXAN)- On March 2, 1836, the Texas Declaration of Independence was approved at a conference on Washington-on-the-Brazos. Celebrate Texas plans to mark the 181st anniversary of the event on Thursday at 9 a.m. with a tribute to the fallen veterans of the Texas Revolution at the State Cemetery in East Austin. State Senator Kirk Watson (D-Austin) is sponsoring a celebration on the Capitol grounds at noon Thursday.

In addition, The Texas Independence Day Parade marches down Congress Avenue on Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m.