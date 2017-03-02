Book Recommendations for March

Lots of great new pages for you to peruse at Book People! Abby Fennewald joined us with some recommendations. Her first suggestion was Stranger Than Fanfiction by Glee star, Chris Colfer. It’s a book about a young star who goes on a road trip with his fans. The next book she showed us was Portraits of Courage by George W. Bush. This book contains portraits of veterans that President Bush painted himself along with their personal stories. Lab Girl by Hope Jahren is about a biologist who takes us inside the world of plants. Next was Shrill by Lindy West, which is a collection of stories about anything from entertainment to body image. Lastly she told us about Dodge City by Tom Clavin, which is a book set in the wild west around the time law enforcement was being created.

BookPeople is on North Lamar.

Go to bookpeople.com for more on what’s happening in store or call them at 512-472-5050.