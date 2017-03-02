Autonomous vehicles, traffic, economic incentives top city council agenda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here is a look at some of the items topping Thursday’s Austin City Council agenda:

Autonomous vehicles

Council members will consider a resolution directing the city manager “to develop a plan and prepare the City to take a leadership role in the ensuing ‘New Mobility/Autonomous Vehicle Solution.'” A news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the city’s leadership role when it comes to electric automated vehicles.

Traffic mitigation ordinance

The City Council will have a public hearing and consider an ordinance that would change what is required for the city to get involved to help mitigation traffic. Under the current city code, any new development in Austin must generate 2,000 trips per day before the city is allowed to step in to help mitigate traffic.

The Transportation Department has been looking to change that and get involved with smaller-scale projects, that on their own may not generate thousands of trips, but combined with other nearby developments have a bigger impact.

Affordability Action Plan

Council Member Ellen Troxclair is sponsoring what’s being called an “Affordability Action Plan.” The plan is said to provide a framework to improve affordability in Austin by addressing taxes, fees, city budgeting practices, and the housing supply, among other strategies.

In Tuesday’s work session, council members Delia Garza, Greg Casar, Leslie Pool and Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo spoke out against the item, with some calling it a contradictory plan, others voicing unclear financial implications and a concern of funding other programs. A news conference will be held at 9 a.m.

Capitol View Corridor – Rosewood Park

Two weeks ago, city council passed a resolution directing the City Manager to develop a recommendation for the potential adoption of new Capitol View Corridors in east Austin. At the time, council removed the Rosewood Park Corridor from the study area, but indicated it wanted to discuss the corridor further. The Downtown Austin Alliance voiced concern about that corridor to KXAN.

“There is one, for sure, that runs right through the middle of this redevelopment site, this 14-acre site,” Downtown Austin Alliance CEO DeWitt Peart said, talking about the redevelopment of Central Health’s Brackenridge Campus. “The unintended consequence is, if you put in these view corridors, you’re going to limit or prohibit the development. So that’s what we’re concerned about, is that we’re losing potential tax revenue.”

Economic development incentives in Eastern Crescent

What is known as the Eastern Crescent, including portions of neighborhoods in the central East Austin, Colony Park, Del Valle, Dove Springs, Montopolis and Rundberg areas, is where the city aims to focus its efforts incentivizing middle-skill jobs. They want to connect jobs with communities in need.