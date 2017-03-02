Austin skyline will fill with kites for annual ABC Kite Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin skyline will fill with kites on Sunday at Zilker Park for the annual ABC Kite Festival. Organizer Bobby Jenkins joined us in the KXAN studio to explain what you need to know if you’re planning on heading out there.

“We think it is the kickoff to spring for Austin,” says Jenkins. “This is the best family event in town. Kids of all ages are invited and welcomed!”

There is no cost to compete. Competition kites must be homemade, the festival prohibits mass-produced or manufactured items. There are separate adult and youth categories for the contest.

This year, the festival is about more than flying kites. Activities include the Kite Showcase and Contest, MossFest children’s concert, VIP Breakfast and for the first time ever, the Anteater Fun Run. There will also be tons of food trucks.

The Anteater Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Kite Fest and Moss Fest concert start at 10 a.m. The contest kicks off at 1 p.m. and KXAN’s Jim Spence will be a helping judge.

The festival is celebrating their 85th year. For more information visit their website here.

Organizers say don’t expect to come to Zilker Park and find parking, as it will be limited. Free parking is available downtown at the State parking lots at 1604 Colorado Street and South at the Toney Burger Activity Center at 3200 Jones Rd.