Austin Opera seeking child actor for Madame Butterfly

Austin Opera Madame Butterfly (Austin Opera Photo)
Austin Opera Madame Butterfly (Austin Opera Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Opera is looking for children interested in auditioning for a role in Puccini’s Madame Butterfly.

Up for audition is the non-singing, non-speaking role of Cio-Cio-San’s child, Trouble.

“The ideal ‘Trouble’ will be a slender, small (37” to 41” tall) 5-year old boy with good attention skills and no fear of loud singing. The candidate will learn and repeat moves with Butterfly (his stage mother) and Suzuki. He will kneel, be lifted, and be still for 1 minute,” the Opera said in the call for auditions.

The audition will be Monday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. at the Austin Opera, 3009 Industrial Terrace #100. Contact Rebecca Graham at rgraham@austinopera.org for more details.

