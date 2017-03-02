Animals test positive for rabies in Hays, Burnet counties

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Rabies alerts have been issued in Hays and Burnet counties for two dead animals that have tested positive for rabies.

On Monday, the city of Meadowlakes Animal Control found a skunk that has since tested positive for rabies. Officials say there was no known contact with the skunk and they don’t know how long the skunk was in the Meadowlakes area, which is adjacent Marble Falls.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says if you find a wild animal acting out of the ordinary, do not approach it. Call the Meadowlakes Animal Control at 877-816-8316. The sheriff’s office is encouraging residents to be cautious when outdoors and remember to always vaccinate your pets.

Wednesday, a dead bat was found in the 100 block of Houston Street in Buda. The bat was decomposed when it was found, which officials treat as a positive rabies test. The city urges people not to touch a bat on the ground.

Anyone who may have had contact with the bat is asked to call the City of Buda Animal Control at 512-312-1001 or the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525.

For concerns outside of Buda and Burnet County, call the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.