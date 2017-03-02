An Easy King Cake Recipe

What would any Mardi Gras be without a King Cake? Patricia Tamminga is owner of Patricia’s Table. She dropped by the studio with a family-friendly version of this traditional dessert that we can all help make. You start with a basic Cinnamon Roll recipe. Combine 2 c of flour, 1/4 c of sugar, 1 packet of instant yeast. Make a well and add in 1 egg, 2-3 Tbsp melted butter, 3/4 c of warm milk. Work the dough until it’s well mixed, then roll out on a flour-dusted surface. coat with a layer of butter, cinnamon and sugar, then roll it up in a pinwheel style. Make 2 horizontal cuts, and braid the 3 strands together. Bake at 325 and glaze with powdered sugar and ater. Patricia’s Table is located on West 35th street. There’s still time to sign up for a delicious cooking class for both kids and adults. Go to PatriciasTable.com for more details.

