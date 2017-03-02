An Easy King Cake Recipe

What would any Mardi Gras be without a King Cake? Patricia Tamminga is owner of Patricia’s Table. She dropped by the studio with a family-friendly version of this traditional dessert that we can all help make. You start with a basic Cinnamon Roll recipe. Combine 2 c of flour, 1/4 c of sugar, 1 packet of instant yeast. Make a well and add in 1 egg, 2-3 Tbsp melted butter, 3/4 c of warm milk. Work the dough until it’s well mixed, then roll out on a flour-dusted surface. coat with a layer of butter, cinnamon and sugar, then roll it up in a pinwheel style. Make 2 horizontal cuts, and braid the 3 strands together. Bake at 325 and glaze with powdered sugar and ater. Patricia’s Table is located on West 35th street. There’s still time to sign up for a delicious cooking class for both kids and adults. Go to PatriciasTable.com for more details.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.