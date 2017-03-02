Amplify Austin donation drive kicks off its 5th year

AUSTIN (KXAN)- An annual drive to boost donations for Austin’s non-profit community kicks off Thursday night with a big goal. Amplify Austin Day hopes to raise $9 million in funds for 2017. I Live Here, I Give Here will host the 24-hour event beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. and wrapping up Friday at 6 p.m.

The organization says Amplify Austin raised $25 million over the last four years for many Austin-area groups. Last year’s drive brought in $8.5 million and helped more than 600 Central Texas nonprofits. In 2017, I Live Here, I Give Here hopes to help more than 700 nonprofits.