Amarillo man charged with recruiting for child sex trafficking operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KXAN) — Police in Amarillo have uncovered what’s believed to be an online sex trafficking operation.

Undercover agents with the Department of Homeland Security and Amarillo Police teamed up to arrest Billy Kid Cain in July 2016 after he tried to meet with a victim that was really an undercover agent.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said Cain did meet with an underage girl and sexual activity did occur.

An undercover officer, pretending to be the victim, allegedly set up another meeting. That’s when Cain was arrested.

Federal court documents say Cain was working with another man through Facebook to entice underage girls into a prostitution business. He is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The undercover agent was portraying an underage teenage girl during conversations with both Cain and the other man identified as Mario Vogel.

Before allowing the girls to be employed in the sex trade, Cain allegedly tried to get them to pass a so-called tryout.

Some of the online exchanges between Cain’s alleged partner and the undercover agent allegedly asked for nude photos of the girl.

Vogel would ask questions like – “U like sex?” And, the girl was repeatedly asked to meet with Cain.

Officer Jeb Hilton says these types of questions should be red flags for the victims and their parents.

“It’s easy for them to fall victim to something like this,” Hilton said. “If parents will educate their children, let them know that yes, there are bad people out there. There are people that would want to hurt you and just let your kids know what to look out for. Let them know that it’s okay for them to say no. They do have the right to say no.”

Now, the feds are seeking a search warrant to search the Facebook archives of Cain and Vogel.

Cain was released on bond shortly after his arrest in July but, he was arrested again in December on a charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

For the whole story, click here.