New jeans can give you a new look, but new hardware can give your furniture a new look. Here to show us how easy it can be and how to get the right effect is Laurie Marchant, co-owner of Alexander Marchant. She showed us how we can take a basic, inexpensive piece of furniture and get a whole new look by simply changing out the hardware. Alexander Marchant is located at 1114 West 5th Street. Go to their website for more information or you can give them a buzz at 512-462-1444.

