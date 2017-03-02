10-month-old boy abducted in Anderson County, triggering Amber Alert

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 10-month-old boy was abducted in Anderson County Thursday night, around 90 miles east of Waco. Deputies believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the boy, Jax Dean Laymance, who they believe to be with suspect Jeremy Dean Laymance.

Jeremy Laymance, who is wanted in connection to the abduction, is described as a white male, 27 years old, 6-foot tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his abdomen. He was last seen in Palestine, Texas.

Deputies are also looking for a second suspect, Morgan Lynn Mosley, who is described as a 24-year-old white female, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Laymance is driving a black 2013 Dodge Avenger with Arkansas license plate number 535WMB.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-391-7601.