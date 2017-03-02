$7000 in bronze vases stolen from local cemetery

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Twenty-five bronze vases were stolen from the Memory Lawn Memorial Park in San Marcos over the weekend.

The cemetery’s owner, Bill Pennington, says caretakers immediately noticed that the vases were missing that morning.

“There’s flowers in vases, so what they do is they take the flowers and put it back in the container hole and you don’t notice it if you are just casually looking, unless you are looking for something and then we discovered we had been hit again,” said Pennington.

Located in a rural area just outside of San Marco, Pennington believes his cemetery was targeted due to the quiet nights outside of the city.

“They are coming over there and parking where we can’t see them anyway and they are going in, they know what they are doing, they are in and out too quick,” said Pennington. “All they have to do is jerk that chain and it automatically comes out and they’re gone. Why someone would come to a cemetery and destroy someone’s property is unbeknownst to me.”

This isn’t the first time the cemetery has been hit by thieves, Pennington says last June 75 copper vases were stolen the same way. He believes that the thieves could be selling the metal for scrap and hoping to make a quick buck.

“The vases are valued to cost anywhere between $200, $300, $400, it just depends on what kind of marker they have,” Pennington said. “Somehow, somebody is getting this sold.”

In the past, Pennington says he’s teamed up with local scrap yards, asking them to be on the lookout for his property. After discovering the missing vases on Sunday, he immediately reached out to Green Guy’s Recycling in San Marcos.

Green Guy’s Recycling Operations manager Tommy Ishibashi says bronze will only bring around $1.40 per pound meaning the people who stole the vases could only get about $140. That is, if they don’t get caught.

“To sell most material, they are going to have to come in and prove who they are and where they are coming from with a little process that the State of Texas has set up. We are going to be taking their thumbprints, signatures from them, pictures of them, and cash transaction cards which are like little ID cards,” Ishibashi explained.

Pennington hopes that process will help catch the thieves. In the meantime, he says he will be replacing the vases with bronze painted plastic ones and has a message for those behind the crime.

“If you haven’t destroyed the vases, no questions asked, just bring them back and lay them down here would be alright with us and we can get them back in the right place,” said Pennington.

Because several different individuals own each lot, Pennington says those who are victims of the theft must file their own police report through Caldwell County.