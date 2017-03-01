Water main break closes Comal Street in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 12 inch water main break has Comal Street shut down between 4th and 6th Street.

Austin police say the leak happened just after 9 a.m. but the area will be closed for the next few hours while Austin Water crews fix the problem. Police say some of the sidewalks were caving in due to the water damage.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Earlier this week, the same area was evacuated after a construction crew hit a 4-inch gas line. It is not known at this time if the water leak was construction related.

#ATXTraffic: Here's a look at the water main break on Comal St from 4th to 6th. All roads leading to immediate area are closed. #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/eCNclz9gHi — ATX Mobility Depts. (@austinmobility) March 1, 2017