Water main break closes Comal Street in east Austin

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 12 inch water main break has Comal Street shut down between 4th and 6th Street.

Austin police say the leak happened just after 9 a.m. but the area will be closed for the next few hours while Austin Water crews fix the problem. Police say some of the sidewalks were caving in due to the water damage.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Earlier this week, the same area was evacuated after a construction crew hit a 4-inch gas line. It is not known at this time if the water leak was construction related.

