Two charged in connection to deadly San Marcos drug deal shooting

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police said Wednesday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly drug deal shooting last month.

Damien Douglas Harris, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in Missouri City, Texas and charged with murder. Devin Lamonte Bethea, 23, was arrested on Feb. 13, also in Missouri City, and charged with failure to report a felony.

Officers were called to the Avenue at San Marcos Apartments, located at 1111 Avalon, just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 for the report of a man who had been shot inside an apartment.

Arriving officers found the victim, Terrance Valentine II, 21, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

San Marcos police say witnesses told them them the victim and one of the suspects got into an argument during a drug deal. They say the argument escalated when both pulled out handguns. Harris is accused of then shooting Valentine.

Harris and Bethea then ran from the apartment. Officers traced the suspects to Missouri City and coordinated with the local police department to make the arrests.

Additional charges may be filed against Bethea and Harris. Officers say they have notified the victims family about the arrests.