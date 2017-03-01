St. David’s offering ashes to go for Ash Wednesday

KXAN Staff Published:
Ash Wednesday (KXAN Photo)
Ash Wednesday (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even if you can’t make it to mass for Ash Wednesday, St. David’s Episcopal Church is offering ashes to go.

St. David’s will offer the Imposition of Ashes from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at two locations: 6th St. and Congress Ave., and 6th St. and Lamar Blvd.

Rev. Katie Wright says when they originally started the project they weren’t sure if people would show up, but now in its sixth year, the service has even been expanded.

“We have expanded from just a couple of short shifts to an all-day offering at two locations,” said Wright. “Now, people expect us to be out here. It’s an important part of how we connect with those outside of the church walls and bring our offering onto the streets of Austin.”

The church will hold its regular Ash Wednesday services at 7 a.m., Noon, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the church. For Catholics, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s