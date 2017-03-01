St. David’s offering ashes to go for Ash Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even if you can’t make it to mass for Ash Wednesday, St. David’s Episcopal Church is offering ashes to go.

St. David’s will offer the Imposition of Ashes from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at two locations: 6th St. and Congress Ave., and 6th St. and Lamar Blvd.

Rev. Katie Wright says when they originally started the project they weren’t sure if people would show up, but now in its sixth year, the service has even been expanded.

“We have expanded from just a couple of short shifts to an all-day offering at two locations,” said Wright. “Now, people expect us to be out here. It’s an important part of how we connect with those outside of the church walls and bring our offering onto the streets of Austin.”

The church will hold its regular Ash Wednesday services at 7 a.m., Noon, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the church. For Catholics, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent season.