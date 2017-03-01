Special Truck Powered Vacuum System Cleans Floors

Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning officially began as a carpet cleaning company in the late 1980’s, and they are one of the most trusted carpet cleaners in Texas. They understand that your carpet is one of the largest investments you’ll make in your home. It is also regularly exposed to dirt, stains, and the wear and tear of daily use. Plus it can harbor allergy causing contaminants and dust mites that you can’t see, but that get deep into the carpet fibers.

This is the dirt that surface cleaning just can’t eliminate. In fact, your carpet collects more dirt than you realize: it traps and holds smoke, heating fumes, oil from cooking, as well as dust, pollen and bacteria. It’s actually this dirt, not just daily wear, that erodes carpeting and shortens the life of all types of fibers. Many types of cleaning products such as detergents, shampoos, and foams can be messy and actually damage your carpet fiber, potentially voiding your manufacturers warranty. Only deep, professional cleaning by certified technicians can preserve the life and beauty of your carpeted floors. No one can clean and protect your carpet like Dirt Free. They spot clean, and treat any problem area where there is heavy foot traffic, pet stains and odor. We use our special truck powered vacuum system along with our special restructured water to deep steam clean and revitalize your carpet.

Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning’s unique and patented cleaning process ensures that there are no chemical residues left behind. They have also been able to reduce the dry time after cleaning to half of the time of our closest competitor. Dirt free technicians will always pre-test the dirtiest area of your carpeting to insure you will be happy with the end result. There is never any type of charge for pre-testing, and Dirt Free guarantees your satisfaction. They will also pretreat and spot clean problem areas with an all natural pre-spray to remove stubborn soil and stains left from spills. Call today and take advantage of their carpet cleaning special. Call 512-730-AQUA or visit them online at DirtFreeCarpet.com for more information.

