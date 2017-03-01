Some Central Texas patients want speedier FDA approval of drugs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When a drug is developed, it can take years of clinical studies before it’s available to the public. President Donald Trump wants to change that. In his speech before Congress Tuesday night, Trump said he wants to “slash the restraints” put on drug development by the Food and Drug Administration.

Some patients waiting for those treatments are also in favor.

Gina Massingill has lived with multiple sclerosis for 27 years. She considers herself lucky because the disease has only affected her legs, but in recent years it started progressing, and her search for a better treatment continued. Massingill’s wish was to find it before the disease completely took away her ability to walk.

“I had lost my son in 2015 and after I lost him I ran into an old friend who introduced me to a lady here in Austin who had been overseas to have the treatment that I ended up getting,” remembers Massingill. “She went to Russia in a wheelchair and left her wheelchair in Russia.”

Massingill believes it was her son’s way of helping her from above. She started doing research on the treatment, Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), and was determined to get it.

While available in other countries, it was only in clinical trials in the United States. That’s still the case today.

Through the fundraising site Help Hope Live, Massingill raised the money to help cover the $55,000 treatment in the Philippines.

Her disease hasn’t progressed since. Now, she has another reason for wanting it to be available in the United States.

“My very own sister was diagnosed with MS last year, and I would love to see her get the treatment, simply because she is at that optimum place where it will be eradicated and hopefully she won’t have long-term damage to deal with,” said Massingill.

The FDA says its duty is to make sure drugs are both safe and effective.

John Potthoff, CEO of Elligo Health Research, says there are reasons for all the regulations. His company works to bring clinical trials directly to patients so they don’t have to travel to clinical research sites.

“When you look back at history of FDA, most regulations in place have been put in place in response to very unfortunate events,” said Potthoff. “While there are things we can do to help the process and make things work better, there is still good reason for an abundance of caution.”

He says changes have been made in recent years to speed up the process, like the 21st Century Cures Act.

Tom Kowalski, President and CEO of Texas Healthcare & Bioscience Institute, says his organization supports the authorization of the Prescription Drug Use Free Act (PDUFA) to help in the process. It’s set to expire in 2017.

“PDUFA was created by Congress in 1992 and authorizes the FDA to collect fees from companies that produce certain human drug and Biological products. Since the passing of PDUFA, user fees have played an important role in expediting the drug approval process,” said Kowalski in a statement. “Coupled with the passage of the 21st Century Cures Act in 2016 the Texas Life Science industry can continue to remain robust in bringing the latest breakthrough medicines to patients and their families.”

Patients like Massingill say they want something done, so people can get the care they need without having to find it in another country.