Politicians respond to Trump’s address to Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — “Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed. Every problem can be solved,” said President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s address to Congress.

The President focused on broad themes, but also provided more details on his policy agenda. The two big issues Trump touched on, immigration and healthcare.

One of the “problems” the president says he plans to fix is the Affordable Healthcare Act. Trump called on Congress to repeal and replace what is also known as “Obamacare,” which is an action he’s wanted to take since his days on the campaign trail.

Earlier this week, the president noted just how difficult is it to find a health care system that works for the entire nation. Many politicians are questioning if Trump has an effective replacement for the Affordable Healthcare Act.

Trump says mandating that people buy government-backed healthcare was never the right solution for the country. He claims Americans should be allowed to buy the healthcare of their choosing.

He also said that people with pre-existing conditions should be able to get and keep healthcare. However, under this is what the current law allows now.

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear is slamming to President’s healthcare proposal. He also accused President Trump of ignoring threats to national security from Russia.

“You and your Republican allies in Congress seem determined to rip affordable health insurance away from millions of Americans who most need it. Does the Affordable Care Act need some repairs? Sure it does. But so far, every Republican idea to ‘replace’ the Affordable Care Act would reduce the number of Americans covered, despite promises to the contrary,” says Beshear.

Central Texas Congressmen Reactions

A lot of responses from politicians have been pouring in since Trump’s first time addressing Congress after taking office.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, has condemned the President’s merit-based immigration plan. Doggett says he plans to hold more town hall meetings to get feedback on moving forward.

“I think if it is a plan, if implemented, that would really make us weaker, not stronger. When you blame immigrants, when you undermine public schools. Deny resources allowing students to get all the education they want to get in college, you build a wall, you do other things to undermine our security, you make America weaker again,” says Doggett.

Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Austin, is also sharing his thoughts on the address.

Smith says, “The President’s address tonight was a home run. How could anyone disagree with putting Americans first? We must secure the border to stop the flow of drugs and protect American jobs and lives. We must reaffirm our commitment to our servicemen and servicewomen past and present by providing them with the best resources possible.”

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, says Trump delivered a very positive address.

“President Trump also discussed the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. The House is hard at work putting together legislation that will allow more choices, increases access to cutting-edge health care, and lower costs. We want to create a system that puts patients, not the government, first,” says Carter.

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas, says Trump put forth a bold and optimistic vision for the future of our nation.

“I believe a stronger and brighter future for hardworking Americans families relies on strong economic growth and opportunity. To accomplish this goal, Congress has been and will continue working with the president to restore liberty, opportunity and security. This starts by providing relief from the burdensome regulations left behind by the previous administration. It continues by putting an end to Obamacare’s skyrocketing premiums and shrinking pool of choices for consumers. Americans deserve a 21st century health care system that expands choices and reduces costs. We must also improve our defense capabilities, enhance our border security and reform our broken immigration system to make America safer. It is reassuring that the president is charting a path that puts America’s safety and security at the forefront. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump to renew the American spirit and to make America great again,” says Flores.

