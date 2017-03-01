PHOTOS: A look inside the Alamo Drafthouse Mueller location

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In just a few short days the newest Austin location of the Alamo Drafthouse will open with six new theaters ready to show the latest blockbusters and repertory screenings the franchise is known for.

The Mueller location will open on March 9. Located right next to the Thinkery, the popular movie theater will also include a state of the art bar and event space, the Barrel O’ Fun.

The big talker for this theater; the gender neutral bathrooms. At the time, two options were presented to the public for comment. Designers picked the second design, built for speed, with 12 individual stalls with toilets and a separate room with eight urinals. There are also two ADA/Family rooms.

Want to check it all out before the grand opening? Training days for staff begin March 3. During that time, patrons can enjoy discounted food and non-alcoholic drinks.

