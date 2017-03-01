PHOTOS: A look inside the Alamo Drafthouse Mueller location

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In just a few short days the newest Austin location of the Alamo Drafthouse will open with six new theaters ready to show the latest blockbusters and repertory screenings the franchise is known for.

The Mueller location will open on March 9. Located right next to the Thinkery, the popular movie theater will also include a state of the art bar and event space, the Barrel O’ Fun.

The big talker for this theater; the gender neutral bathrooms. At the time, two options were presented to the public for comment. Designers picked the second design, built for speed, with 12 individual stalls with toilets and a separate room with eight urinals. There are also two ADA/Family rooms.

Want to check it all out before the grand opening? Training days for staff begin March 3. During that time, patrons can enjoy discounted food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Alamo Drafthouse Mueller

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s