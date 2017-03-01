Pflugerville implements Stage 2 water restrictions

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — As the temperature heats up, the city of Pflugerville is moving to stage 2 water restrictions starting March 1. Stage 2 restrictions allows for a two-day watering schedule and people can wash their cars before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on their designated watering days.

Under Stage 2, homeowners can water between midnight and 10 a.m. or between 7 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days. If you just installed new sod, you can water once a day for the first 10 days.

Restaurants are also prohibited from serving water to customers unless requested.

Water Conservation Twice-a-Week Outdoor Watering Schedule (based on street address):

Residential homes with an odd number: Wednesday and Saturday

Residential homes with an even number: Thursday and Sunday

No watering on Mondays

Commercial facilities (apartments, condominiums, civic, commercial, industrial and institutional properties) Tuesday and Friday