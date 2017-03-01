New terminal at Austin airport to open next month

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A new terminal opening next month in Austin could help cut the cost of your plane ticket. The South Terminal sits just behind the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and its first flight will leave on April 13.

Although still part of ABIA, the South Terminal is a private entity. LoneStar Airport Holdings will be operating the terminal under a contract with the City of Austin under a 30-year operating lease.

$12 million was spent to renovate the building into, what the owners describe as having, a mid-century modern theme.

“It operates quite a bit differently,” said ABIA spokesperson Jim Halbrook.

The new terminal is a small area with only three gates, the two airline carriers are Allegiant Airlines and Texas Sky.

“The vast majority of our passengers fly just about one time a year, so they’re not as used to traveling as say your typical businessman who is in the airport every week,” said Allegiant Air Airport Affairs Manager Daniel Meier. “So finding their way around, they tend to get a little bit more stressed in trying to figure out where they are going. We think that The South Terminal with its set up and with the size of it will be very easy for them to use and very low stress for our passengers.”

The waiting area inside looks like your average airport, however boarding a plane is completely different. At The South Terminal, passengers will have to walk outside and use air stairs to get on the plane.

“We leverage that essentially weakness and turn it into a strength by creating a terminal that embraces, kind of that mid-century modern design and vibe,” said LoneStar Airport Holdings CEO Jeff Pearse.

Pearse says the terminal will have an Austin vibe as well. An outdoor patio with live music and a food truck is being created for passengers to sit outside as they wait for their plane.

Directly in front of the terminal will be 1,000 parking spaces costing just $7 a day. However, a shuttle will run during peak times between the Barbara Jordan Terminal and The South Terminal.

According to Halbrook, operating a low-cost terminal could mean more savings for the passengers.

“By making more revenue off of things like parking and concessions, we can lower rates for airlines for their cost of operation here,” said Halbrook.

The biggest goal of opening the new terminal is to alleviate some of the congestion at the main terminal.

“The original terminal is pretty much at its capacity for passenger traffic,” said Halbrook.

With 36 flights a day, the South Terminal could accommodate 500,000 passengers a year.

“This terminal is definitely coming online at a wonderful time and allowing us to move over here and get out of the congestion and get a little bit of breathing room to hopefully allow us to grow in the Austin market,” said Meier.

The South Terminal will serve 11 destinations: Albuquerque, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Memphis, Orlando/Sanford, Pittsburgh, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Victoria, Texas.