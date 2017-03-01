MusicUnites: SXSW showcases artists from Muslim-majority countries

Related Coverage Officials: New Trump travel ban removes Iraq from list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The South by Southwest music festival in Austin will spread a message of love and unity one music note at a time.

The SXSW showcase ContraBanned:#MusicUnites will feature artists from predominantly Muslim countries. SXSW says the goal is to give musicians a voice to the misrepresented and misunderstood around the world.

The showcase was named to highlight musicians from the countries that were listed under President Donald Trump‘s executive order. His 90-day travel ban included Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen and Iraq– although new information indicates Iraq has been removed from the revised list. Despite the Executive Order being suspended, it has sparked protests across the country.

SXSW organizers say “access to other cultures can foster the empathy that is an engine that drives civil society.”

Some of the artists include:

Ash Koosha (Iran): Electronic musician and composer who delves into themes like virtual reality.

Khaled M (Libya): This award winning musician is the son of a Libyan revolutionary.

Faarrow (Somalia): This sister duo fled their country to find refuge away from the civil war.

Mamak Khadem (Iran): She has been praised by the Los Angeles Times for mixing her Persian roots with a modern sound.

The showcase will be on March 17 at the Palm Door on 508 East 6th St.