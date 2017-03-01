Millions on the line as Bexar Co. forced to detain undocumented immigrants

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff says millions of dollars are on the line because he is being forced to detain undocumented immigrants.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says if he doesn’t comply, Texas Governor Greg Abbott would cut $9 million worth of grant money.

“We need this money to protect and serve our community in the best way we see fit against things like human trafficking, sexual assault, DWI, Tobacco used by minors, there’s veterans programs that are tied into this,” says Salazar.

In a letter obtained by My San Antonio, Salazar says he was elected to serve and protect the Bexar County citizens. He says traditionally grant funding is used by law enforcement to fulfill their responsibilities. According to Salazar, the new required certification is troubling for numerous reasons.

“First the term ‘illegal alien’ is personally offensive. Second, as a proud Texan and a firm supporters of the Tenth Amendment, I have concerns about the Office of the Governor subjecting the state and local officials to the dictates of the federal government,” says Salazar.

After taking office in January, Salazar met with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office director in San Antonio to reinforce their partnership. He says they agreed to continue to cooperate and work as equals.

Here in Travis County, Abbott cut $1.5 million in state grants, after Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she would only hold suspects accused of serious crimes like sexual assault or murder. Sheriff Hernandez will use item nine in her ICE policy — “the right to exercise discretion in any individual case to ensure that justice is served” — the sheriff’s office said.

The more liberal reading of the policy will likely lead to the acceptance of ICE detainers on people charged with felony crimes against children and the elderly, as well as aggravated offenses, the department continued.

Earlier this month, the detainer for a man accused of molesting a child was initially declined, because he was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, which is not one of the four charges in the sheriff’s policy.