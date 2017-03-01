Many getting early start on spring gardens despite possible freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring is a season of warming temperatures and vibrant colors taking shape all around town. It’s also a season that technically doesn’t start for another three weeks! You wouldn’t even know that given that all types of wildflowers are already in full bloom. This has many folks wondering if it’s safe to get a head start on their own gardens and crops before spring begins.

Angela Carver has lived in Austin for 43 years, 20 of which she’s spent as an avid gardener. Just like many across Central Texas, Angela has noticed a recent spike in wildflowers, including our beloved bluebonnets.

“I have a room I usually store my cold sensitive succulents and tropicals,” says Carver. “I’ve already set them out in the yard because I have a feeling that spring is here.”

Sufficient rains last fall and winter, combined with a mild winter season and the warmest February on record have all been contributing factors in Texas’ wildflowers blooming early. However, the average last freeze in Austin typically falls in around March 3, and around March 21 for the Hill Country.

The Natural Gardener, John Dromgoole, says “If a light freeze comes along early in the morning and bounces back up, we’re okay. It’s not going to be a problem. If a freeze lingers, we may lose our crop.” Experts like Dromgoole say it’s all in how you plant and take care of the more sensitive vegetation in colder weather.

While we can’t say for sure that we won’t have one last freeze of the winter season, there are a few things you can do to ensure your garden survives even if we do.

Dromgoole says covering plants with a ‘row cover’ or garden fabric can offer a three to four degree range in protection from the cold wind. In many cases, a flower pot or bucket can offer an additional layer of protection from plummeting overnight temperatures.

Regardless, Carver isn’t too worried about freezing temperatures, but she won’t let her guard down either. “It’s not out of the question, because I am in a valley with a creek just behind us, that we could have another light frost,” says Carver. “But I feel that with the trees leaving out, that everything would be fine, it would be very brief. though I still have my covers out just in case.”