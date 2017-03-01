Longhorns claim four Big 12 awards

AUSTIN(KXAN) — The Longhorns dominated the Big 12 Women’s basketball post season honors. Junior guard Brooke McCarty was named Player of the Year, Karen Aston is Coach of the Year, Joyner Holmes is freshman of the year and Brianna Taylor is the defensive player of the year. Junior Ariel Atkins and Holmes joined McCarty on the All Big 12 first team.

McCarty is the first ever Texas player named Big 12 Player of the Year. The Junior from League City, Texas leads the team with a 14.1 points per game average, is shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc, has dished out a squad-best 105 assists and a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. In Big 12 Conference games only, McCarty ranked 12th in the league in scoring with 13.8 points per game, was fourth in three-point field goal percentage (.423), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.5), eighth in assists (3.4), 11th in field-goal percentage (.450) and 10th in minutes played per game (34.1). She has recorded double-figure scoring in 24 games this season, including in 16 of 18 Big 12 games. Earlier this season, McCarty became the 42nd member of Texas’ 1,000-point club.

Holmes becomes the fourth player in UT school history to be named Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, joining Heather Schreiber (2002), Tiffany Jackson (2004) and Imani Boyette (2013).

Holmes is first among Big 12 freshmen in scoring (12.3 points per game), rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game) and double-doubles (8). She is fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding, 19th in scoring and fifth in double-doubles. She is the first freshman from any school named to the All-Big 12 First Team since 2014

The Longhorns played 12 top 25 opponents this season with seven of those ranked in the top 10. The team’s 15 conference victories ties the school record for most wins in Big 12 action and its string of 14-consecutive conference wins was a program-best. After starting the season at 2-4, Texas went on a 19-game win streak from December 11 – February 18 that ranked second nationally before it ended.

Next up for Texas is the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City quarterfinals on Saturday evening. Texas will play the winner of Friday’s Kansas-Oklahoma St. game.

Here is complete list of the Big 12 post season honors voted on by the Coaches.

2016-17 ALL-BIG 12 AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Karen Aston, Texas

Player of the Year: Brooke McCarty, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Brianna Taylor, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Joyner Holmes, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Jessica Washington, Kansas

Sixth Man Award: Lauren Cox, Baylor

All-Big 12 First Team

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Alexis Jones, Baylor

Bridget Carleton, Iowa State

Breanna Lewis, Kansas State

Kindred Wesemann, Kansas State

Kaylee Jensen, Oklahoma State

Ariel Atkins, Texas

Joyner Holmes, Texas

Brooke McCarty, Texas

Tynice Martin, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

Nina Davis, Baylor

Alexis Prince, Baylor

Jessica Washington, Kansas

Peyton Little, Oklahoma

Vionise Pierre-Louis, Oklahoma

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Jadda Buckley, Iowa State

Seanna Johnson, Iowa State

Maddie Manning, Oklahoma

Gabbi Ortiz, Oklahoma

AJ Alix, TCU

Kelsey Lang, Texas

Recee’ Caldwell, Texas Tech

Ivonne CookTaylor, Texas Tech

Lanay Montgomery, West Virginia

Teana Muldrow, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Alexis Prince, Baylor

Breanna Lewis, Kansas State

Ariel Atkins, Texas

Brianna Taylor, Texas

Lanay Montgomery, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Eternati Willock, Kansas State

Chelsea Dungee, Oklahoma

Joyner Holmes, Texas

Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech