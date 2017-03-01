Kidnapping of 3-year-old Killeen boy was faked, police say

Jamal Powell (Killeen Police Department Photo)
Jamal Powell (Killeen Police Department Photo)

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Many law enforcement agencies spent countless hours trying to find a 3-year-old Killeen boy after he was reported kidnapped on Feb. 11. 

That report has turned out to be completely fabricated, the Killeen Police Department said.

The people who reported “Jamal Powell” missing fabricated the boy’s identity, police say. According to the Killeen Daily Herald, officers don’t know the identity of the boy pictured in the official release.

Officers are now seeking arrest warrants for six suspects who they say provided false information. Other warrants may also be issued.

Initial reports from the suspects that a gun was involved in the kidnapping were also fictitious, police say. The two people who were initially identified as suspects in the kidnapping have since been cleared of all charges.

