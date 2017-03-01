Fleeing inmate’s truck goes airborne in Louisiana chase

DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL) — A high speed chase ended with a high flying crash in Webster Parish, Louisiana Tuesday.

Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies say Kevonte Dekorey Austin was captured Tuesday after walking off a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Transitional work release program back on February the 10th. It is believed he stole another employee’s vehicle.

Deputies say he and another person were speeding down Hwy. 371 in Webster Parish when they were pulled over for going 78 mph. As the deputy spoke with the driver, Austin is said to have jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.

The inmate was going more than 115 mph when he turned around and headed to Dixie Inn.

Spike strips were deployed and once the vehicle hit them it went airborne flipped and landed on the roof of a car in a restaurant parking lot. Deputies said a woman was sitting in the car when it was struck.

She climbed out and was unharmed.

Both the driver and Austin were taken into custody.