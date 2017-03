AUSTIN (KXAN) — A quick-thinking staff member extinguished a small fire in the Lake Pointe Elementary School before firefighters arrived Wednesday afternoon.

Only a handful of students were still at school and weren’t in danger when the blaze broke out, Marco Alvarado, a spokesman for Lake Travis ISD tells KXAN.

The call was made to the Austin Fire Department around 3:30 p.m. It’s not clear how much damage the fire caused but Alvarado describes the incident as a “minor occurrence.”