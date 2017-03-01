Condemned killer in San Antonio robbery set to die May 24

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 27, 2008 file photo, the gurney used to restrain condemned prisoners during the lethal injection process is shown in the Texas death house in Huntsville, Texas. Texas and other states that lead America in executions are sentencing many fewer inmates to death, a trend that slowly is reducing the death row population in the United States, a report from an anti-capital punishment group says. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A 35-year-old San Antonio man on death row for a fatal shooting during a robbery more than 13 years ago has been set to die.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark said Tuesday the prison agency has received court documents setting Juan Castillo for lethal injection May 24.

Castillo was convicted of the December 2003 slaying of 19-year-old Tommy Garcia Jr. Evidence showed Garcia was lured to a San Antonio lovers’ lane by Castillo’s girlfriend and then ambushed. She pleaded guilty before Castillo’s 2005 trial and testified against him.

Late in his trial, Castillo fired his lawyers and represented himself.

The U.S. Supreme Court in October refused to review his case. He’s among at least seven Texas inmates with execution dates this year, including two in March.

