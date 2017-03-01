Condemned killer in San Antonio robbery set to die May 24

HOUSTON (AP) — A 35-year-old San Antonio man on death row for a fatal shooting during a robbery more than 13 years ago has been set to die.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark said Tuesday the prison agency has received court documents setting Juan Castillo for lethal injection May 24.

Castillo was convicted of the December 2003 slaying of 19-year-old Tommy Garcia Jr. Evidence showed Garcia was lured to a San Antonio lovers’ lane by Castillo’s girlfriend and then ambushed. She pleaded guilty before Castillo’s 2005 trial and testified against him.

Late in his trial, Castillo fired his lawyers and represented himself.

The U.S. Supreme Court in October refused to review his case. He’s among at least seven Texas inmates with execution dates this year, including two in March.