College student leaders call for change in how sexual assault is reported

KXAN Staff Published:
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students from universities across the state are asking lawmakers to change the way sexual assaults are reported.

Student government leaders joined Senator Sylvia Garcia in support of Senate Bill 962, requiring Texas public schools to establish online reporting systems for survivors of sexual assault.

The reports would remain anonymous and provide details and evidence, including videos, photos and first-hand accounts.

Sen. Garcia, D-Houston, said, “These standards would put control back into survivors’ hands by allowing them to document what happened to them as soon as it happens, and begin the investigatory process only when they are ready.”

Student leaders represented schools from Houston, College Station, Lubbock, San Marcos and Austin.

