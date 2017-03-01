Armed suspect robs IBC Bank in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An IBC Bank branch in east Austin was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:43 p.m., the suspect entered the International Bank of Commerce branch at 2817 E. Cesar Chavez St., near South Pleasant Valley Road.

The man showed a weapon and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

Austin police are describing the suspect as 5-foot-2 inches tall, 160-170 pounds, late 20s to early 30s and with possible facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark ski mask and gloves, a short sleeve white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.