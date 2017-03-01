ABIA baggage handler accused of stealing ‘numerous’ guns from passengers

Ja'Quan Johnson (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 25-year-old baggage handler at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport stole “numerous” guns from inside passenger bags at the airport, the Department of Justice alleges.

Between Nov. 29, 2016 and Feb. 2, 2017, officials say Ja’Quan Johnson of Austin traded some of the stolen guns for marijuana. Austin police have recovered seven of the stolen guns. Johnson has been charged with theft from an interstate shipment and possession of stolen firearms.

Two other men were arrested during multiple police searches for the stolen weapons. Matthew Bartlett, 21, and Catronn Hewitt, 36, have been charged with the possession of marijuana.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge and was released on a personal recognizance bond following his initial appearance before a federal judge Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI, TSA and Austin police are investigating the thefts.

While the Austin Police Department says they are confident they have addressed all of the known firearm thefts from the airport, if anyone thinks their firearm may have been stolen from checked luggage at ABIA, they can call detectives at 512-530-7540.

Catronn Hewitt, left, and Matthew Bartlett (Austin Police Department Photos)
