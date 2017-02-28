WATCH: How Austin doctors are helping couples with infertility problems

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Infertility affects millions of couples in the United States.

Here in Austin, research is targeting the challenges of having a child. A fertility expert, Dr. Kaylen Silverberg from the Texas Fertility Center, joined us in the KXAN studio to discuss his efforts. This is a story KXAN’s Amanda Brandeis has been researching for an In-Depth piece that will air on KXAN at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Dr. Silverberg says for years and years there wasn’t much they could do for men struggling with infertility, but advances in technology is helping address that.

“There were all these things we could do for women, we could help them ovulate, we could fix their Fallopian tubes, we could fix the uterus, but nobody really focused on the guys,” says Dr. Silverberg. “And so now we understand a lot more than we did years ago.”

On KXAN News at 10 p.m., KXAN’s Amanda Brandeis introduces you to a couple who struggled to have a child and what steps they took to make it happen.