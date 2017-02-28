Victim of accused fitting room recorder sends warning to other women

Related Coverage Man arrested, accused of taking photos of women in changing room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who says she was filmed undressing in a north Austin Salvation Army fitting room is sharing her experience in hopes of sending a warning to women and children to be aware of their surroundings.

“You don’t think things like that are going to happen to you,” the woman told KXAN. “It can happen anywhere. You know, here I am in a thrift store and it happened.”

KXAN is concealing the woman’s identity to protect her privacy.

The shopper says she went to the retail store on Saturday afternoon to try and find some clothes. She never expected what happened when she went to try them on. “I’m in there and I — you know, put on my first pair of pants and turn around to look in the mirror, and I see some clothes moving in the corner, and then I noticed the phone,” she said.

The woman got her husband’s attention, who then proceeded to photograph and videotape the suspect’s cell phone from his own phone, documenting its placement in the fitting room stall.

Doing that, Austin police say, may have provided the best possible evidence.

“Because of their quick action and keeping the suspect on scene, we were actually able to get the camera also,” said Sgt. Sandra Benningfield, with the sex crimes unit at the Austin Police Department, which isn’t always typical in invasive visual recording cases. “In order to make this case, we need to have the actual recording — either the photograph or the camera — to make the offense go all the way through the court system. So, it’s a little more difficult.”

The victim’s husband then knocked on the stall to confront the suspect but the man denied any wrongdoing, continued the affidavit. While the victim and her husband waited for police to arrive, Perfecto tried to hand his cellphone over to the couple to prove “he did nothing wrong,” but the couple refused to touch the phone until police arrived.

“Why would you put a phone on the floor? You would not prop it the way it was propped up, you know, looking into the next stall,” the woman explained, saying she believes the suspect had every intention of filming her undress.

According to an arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Lorenzo Perfecto was caught on Feb. 25 trying to film inside the woman’s stall. When Austin police arrived, they found two cellphones on Perfecto. One was kept on a bench outside the fitting room and a second was found hidden in his boots. According to court records, the cellphone found in the suspect’s boot was the same one that was propped in the female changing room.

Perfecto was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with invasive visual recording. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released the following day. According to court documents, APD said Perfecto was arrested and charged in 2013 for taking up-skirt photographs of women. However, that arrest does not appear in his criminal history search.

“I feel violated,” the woman said. “No other person should see you like that that you don’t want to see you like that.” The woman continued, saying the incident has made her feel nauseated. “I kind of try to put things aside and not think about them. You cannot not think about this.”

The woman is sending a message to women and children: be aware of your surroundings constantly. “Always look up, look down, look everywhere,” she said.

The woman says she’s just glad the evidence will help police prosecute the crime in court. “Just imagine if he didn’t get caught. Where would this be? Where would this video be or who would see it?”

“Your body is your sanctuary. No women should have to go through this at all. None at all. It’s not good. It’s not a good feeling,” the woman said. “It could have been my daughter. It could have been my granddaughter.”

According to APD, so far in 2017 there have been seven invasive visual recording cases. In addition, there have been four unlawful disclosure cases, what is commonly referred to as “revenge porn.”

In 2016, APD had 74 invasive visual recording cases and 47 unlawful disclosure cases.

In 2015, there were 83 invasive visual recording cases and 9 unlawful disclosure cases. The legislation was changed in 2015, however, creating split categories for the sex crimes. The law would have only gone into effect Sept. 2015, which accounts for the lower than normal number of unlawful disclosure cases documented by Austin police.

KXAN reached out to representatives of the Salvation Army for comment. They released this brief statement: “An arrest was made and any inquiries concerning such should be directed to the Austin Police Department.”