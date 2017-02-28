Vandalism reported at UT Jewish organization

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A window of the Texas Hillel building in West Campus was broken Saturday morning. The incident comes amid an uptick in threats nationwide against Jewish community centers.

Texas Hillel — located at 2105 San Antonio St. — a Jewish life organization for University of Texas at Austin students, says that acts of vandalism like this incident are unacceptable and have no place on campus.

Investigators are working to determine if the university’s Jewish community was specifically targeted. “We hope swift action is taken to hold those responsible to account,” an organization spokesperson said.

The group said they are also working to ensure that all Jewish students feel safe and welcome on campus, and that incidents like this do not happen again.

UT President Greg Fenves says he was extremely troubled by the vandalism and will assist the Austin Police Department as they investigate to determine if this was an act of hate against Jewish students.

“As the UT community made clear at last week’s town hall, acts of hate — whether posters targeting Muslims and immigrants or a rock thrown at Hillel — have no place here,” Fenves said. “We will do everything we can to support our students who were affected by this.”

Texas Hillel says UT Austin has more than 3,000 Jewish students, making Hillel host to the largest population of Jewish students in the region.