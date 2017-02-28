Two Houston police officers wounded in shooting; suspect at large

Houston police respond after two officers shot in southwest Houston (NBC Photo via KPRC)
Houston police respond after two officers shot in southwest Houston (NBC Photo via KPRC)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Two police officers in Houston were shot Tuesday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

Portion of southwest Houston are under a shelter in place order as police search for a suspect on the run. Neighbors are being told by officers to lock their doors and windows in the affected area.

The Houston Police Department says the shooting happened on Sterlingame Drive, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and the Sam Houston Tollway.

  • KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted, “On my way to officer involved shooting if you’re a person of faith please pray for our officers.”

The neighborhood under a shelter in place order in southwest Houston. Feb. 28, 2017. (Houston OEM Twitter Photo)
The neighborhood under a shelter in place order in southwest Houston. Feb. 28, 2017. (Houston OEM Twitter Photo)

