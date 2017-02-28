Tips for the Perfect Summer Glow

A sun kissed look is something a lot of us are striving for especially with these warmer temperatures and spring break coming up. Whether you are planning to use at home tanning creams, or get the help of a professional, prepping your skin will ensure long lasting and glowing results. Laurel Corrinne, owner of Laurel Corrinne Studio joined us to share some expert tips. To achieve the best tan, Corrinne recommends exfoliating your whole body once a week, staying hydrated by drinking lots of water, exercising to help with circulation, and collagen supplements. She showed us her one of kind tanning treatment, which she says is the healthiest way to get a tan, because there is no inhalation of the product. Some other great things about her treatment is that she is able to blend all the hard to get areas for an even tan and she can also customize the tan just for you based on your skin type and color.  To get longevity out of your tan, Corrine suggests using a product with oil that will help hydrate your skin and make the tan last longer.

Laurel Corrinne Studio is on South 8th Street.
Go to laurelcorrinnestudio.com for more on her services or to make an appointment.

