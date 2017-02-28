Texas Voter ID law challenges in federal court today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A federal court hearing is scheduled on Tuesday about one of the toughest Voter ID laws in the nation.

According to the Texas Tribune, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonazles Ramos will be trying to determine if Texas lawmakers knowingly discriminated against minorities by enacting the ID rules. The hearing in Corpus Christi, Texas comes after the Department of Justice announced on Monday that they are dropping the Obama-era challenge to the law. The Obama administration argued for years that the Texas law passed in 2011 by a Republican-controlled Legislature aimed to disenfranchise minority voters.

President Donald Trump’s new Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, has notified all of the parties involved in the suit against Texas’ law that the Justice Department is dropping the argument that Texas intentionally discriminated against minority voters by passing the law, The Justice Department still maintains the law has a discriminatory effect on certain voters. A federal appeals court ruled last year that the state law did discriminate against the poor and minorities.

A ruling from Judge Ramos on the issue isn’t expected for several weeks.